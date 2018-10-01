Connected planning company Anaplan files for $233M IPO

Anaplan (PLAN) files an amended S-1 to offer 15.5M shares in its IPO priced from $13 to $15 per share for a total of up to $232.5M. The company wants to list on the NYSE under the symbol "PLAN".

Anaplan offers a cloud-based connected planning and performance management platform that revolves around a hub where users can create models. Clients include Coca-Cola, VMware, and HP.

Revenue for FY16-18 was $71.5M, $120.5M, and $168.3M, respectively. Net loss for those periods was $54.2M, $40.2M, and $47.6M.

Competitors: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and IBM (NYSE:IBM).

