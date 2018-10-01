Con Edison, Johnson Controls to launch battery storage technology JV

Consolidated Edison's (ED -0.7% ) clean energy subsidiary and Johnson Controls (JCI +1% ) unveil a joint venture to expand the market for the energy storage technology developed over the last several years by JCI.

Con Ed Solutions will be the JV's majority owner and operating partner while JCI will participate as a minority owner and contribute its intellectual property for battery management systems and controls; ED will be the exclusive provider of battery energy storage to JCI customers.

"With this joint venture, we are creating even more opportunity to take advantage of growth in both the behind-the-meter and front-of-meter market” says JCI Chairman and CEO George Oliver.