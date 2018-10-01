Wells Fargo raises price targets on five credit card stocks on Q3 optimism

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti boosts price targets for American Express (AXP +1.8% ), Capital One (COF +0.5% ), Discover Financial (DFS +0.6% ), Mastercard (MA +0.8% ), and Visa (V +0.9% ) as a stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer combined with easing credit pressure are set to fuel Q3 results.

AXP price target increased to $122 from $115; COF to $110 from $109; DFS to $82 from $76, MA to $250 from $230, and V to $175 from $161.

He sees V, MA, COF, and Synchrony Financial (SYV) as likely to beat consensus with AXP and DFS being in line; still a bias toward upside.

There's more potential for COF to buy the $10b Walmart portfolio from SYF, instead of SYF keeping the loan book, he says.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

