Wells Fargo raises price targets on five credit card stocks on Q3 optimism

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti boosts price targets for American Express (AXP +1.8%), Capital One (COF +0.5%), Discover Financial (DFS +0.6%), Mastercard (MA +0.8%), and Visa (V +0.9%) as a stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer combined with easing credit pressure are set to fuel Q3 results.
AXP price target increased to $122 from $115; COF to $110 from $109; DFS to $82 from $76, MA to $250 from $230, and V to $175 from $161.
He sees V, MA, COF, and Synchrony Financial (SYV) as likely to beat consensus with AXP and DFS being in line; still a bias toward upside.
There's more potential for COF to buy the $10b Walmart portfolio from SYF, instead of SYF keeping the loan book, he says.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Previously: American Express reports August delinquency and write-off rate (Sept. 17)
