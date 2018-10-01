Hyatt asset sale in Mexico seen as favorable

Wolfe Research weighs in on Hyatt Hotels' (H -0.8% ) announcement on the sale of a property in Mexico City for $405M.

"Back in 2012 H acquired Hotel Nikko Mexico, which it rebranded as Hyatt Regency Mexico City, for $190M, so the return six years later is favorable especially consider the MXN/USD has devalued by about 30% over this time," observes analyst Jared Shojaian.

"As part of the sale H also sold adjacent land which will be developed as Park Hyatt Mexico City, which is expected to open in 2021," he adds.

Previously: Hyatt Hotels adjusts guidance (Oct. 1)