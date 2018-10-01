Thyssenkrupp CEO defends split amid skepticism

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) CEO Guido Kerkhoff defends the company's deal to split in two as concerns mount over whether the plans go far enough.

Kerkhoff tells CNBC that he hopes Thyssenkrupp could now enjoy much higher valuations and better profitability, saying "the highest value accretion for our shareholders was clearly this way of splitting the company. If you really look into valuation, the multiples we get as a group, they are largely still steel and materials-driven."

Last week, Thyssenkrupp said it would spin off its elevators, car parts and plant engineering units into a separate listed entity named Thyssenkrupp Industrials, while keeping steel and materials-related activities.

But some analysts think Thyssenkrupp Industrials, while more focused, would still be a complex entity; for example, BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Cedar Ekblom says "we’ve gone from one big conglomerate to two smaller conglomerates."

“There is some glue between the three,” Kerkhoff counters. “They’re all depending on the same megatrends in the world. They’re all depending on engineering and service competencies throughout the businesses.”