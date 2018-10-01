SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) - $0.1604. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.48%.

SPDR Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) - $0.0664. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.51%.

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) - $0.1835. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.91%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) - $0.0194. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) - $0.0197. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.72%.

SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) - $0.1088. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.82%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) - $0.1751. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.08%.

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) - $0.0737. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.89%.

Payable Oct 05; for shareholders of record Oct 02; ex-div Oct 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Sep 27.

Press Release