SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) - $0.2000. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.12%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) - $0.0544. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.77%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) - $0.1279. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.76%.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) - $0.0705. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.30%.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) - $0.0896. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.71%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) - $0.0965. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.66%.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) - $0.0667. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.20%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) - $0.0791. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.09%.

Payable Oct 05; for shareholders of record Oct 02; ex-div Oct 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Sep 27.

Press Release