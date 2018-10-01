UnitedHealthcare touts new Medicare plans

UnitedHealth Group's (UNH +1.3% ) UnitedHealthcare announces its 2019 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans that it says offer members more choice and stable/reduced premiums. Key points:

More than 90% of members will experience at least stable Medicare Advantage premiums while more than 1M will enjoy reductions.

Most plans include drug coverage that features $0 copays for tier 1 and tier 2 medicines ordered through the mail.

Almost all plans will cover routine vision and hearing while more than 2M members will have access to a broad range of hearing aid options. Most will offer preventative dental.

People can make changes to their Medicare coverage during Medicare Annual Enrollment, October 15 - December 7.