Roku +3.7% with new high price target from Cannonball

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 3.7% following this morning's price target hike from Needham and a lift to a new Street-high target from Cannonball Research.

Cannonball chief Vasily Karasyov has set the new topper with a target of $97, up from $68 and implying 28% from today's now-higher price.

Karasyov expects ad revenues to nearly double this year to $300M, with about 80% of that coming from a ramp up in ad-supported streaming time. Ad-supported hours now make up 41% of inventory, Karasyov estimates, up from a year-ago 36%. (h/t Bloomberg)