The chance that Bank of Canada will hike interest rates just increased

Now that the potential for a Canada-U.S. trade war has diminished, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is all but certain to boost its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% at the central bank's next meeting on Oct. 24, Bloomberg reports.

Canada's 10-year government bond yield is up 7.6 basis points to 2.503%, while the loonie rises 0.8% against the U.S. dollar to an exchange rate of C$1.28 to the greenback.

Coming to an agreement on a new version of Nafta--called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA--also increases the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will hike rates more often than the two rate increases that had been expected for 2019.

“We’re going to have three rate hikes in 2019 and that’s starting to look less cautious,” according to Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavcic.

“The announcement of the trade deal with the U.S. removes the last obstacle to monetary policy normalization by the Bank of Canada,” Krishen Rangasamy, senior economist at National Bank Financial in Montreal, wrote in a research note.

Previously: Stocks break out to broad gains after U.S., Canada reach trade deal (Oct. 1)

ETFs: FXC, EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA