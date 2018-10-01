PharmaCyte Bio up 8% on advancement toward clinical study of novel cancer treatment

Nano cap PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCQB:PMCB +7.5% ) in up on more than triple normal volume in response to its announcement that has satisfied another FDA requirement for its planned clinical trial evaluating 22P1G, genetically altered human cells, together with the cancer prodrug ifosfamide.

Specifically, the company identified the modified site and chromosome location of the gene that codes for the enzyme that activates the anti-tumor effect of ifosfamide.

The company says the value-add of its targeted cancer therapy is the ability to deliver comparable chemo efficacy at 1/3 the dose. It accomplishes this by implanting the encapsulated cells close to the tumor where they act as a "bio-artificial liver" bypassing the normal activation of the drug in that organ.