European satellite firms form mid-band clearinghouse

European satellite operators are higher today in U.S. trading after establishing a clearinghouse to help redistribute mid-band spectrum for 5G use.

Intelsat (I +1.4% ), Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY), SES (SGBAF +2.7% ) and Telesat (principal shareholder LORL is up 2.4% ) have formed the C-Band Alliance, the latest in a series of moves that look to exploit those satellite frequencies for use in the wide deployment of 5G without hurting existing use cases.

The CBA's intended to act as a facilitator, a role described in recent FCC proceedings around mid-band redeployment.

It's planned to implement market-based transactions to clear the spectrum from 3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz.