GE +10% after luring all-star CEO, but turnaround will be tough

General Electric (GE +9.6% ) jumped as much as 16% after naming highly respected former Danaher CEO Larry Culp is its new boss, as the move is broadly supported by analysts - although no one has upgraded the stock - but Culp has a tough hand to play - growing problems at the power business, the separation of GE's health care business by year-end 2019, the company's heavy debt load, etc.

GE also is withdrawing prior financial guidance for 2018, including projections for free cash flow and earnings per share, due to a $23B writedown in its power business, which will affect GE’s long-term profitability.

The short term is more worrisome, says WSJ's Spencer Jakab; free cash flow guidance for 2018 was abandoned with no new figure forthcoming until at least Q3 results later this month, which is "especially alarming as GE has pulled nearly all the levers it had at its disposal to shore up its balance sheet."

UBS analyst Steven Winoker, who has a Neutral rating and price target of $13 on the stock, says the news sets “the stage for re-baselining the company, dividend policy and capital-deployment again.”

"Under Culp, investors may be willing to look further out to assess what GE may be worth post the planned portfolio moves," says Cowen's Gautam Khanna, who rates the stock at Market Perform with a $14.50 price target.

“We see GE taking additional steps to protect its credit rating due to lower Power profitability and cash flow. We see a significant cut to dividend earlier than previously expected,” says BofA Merrill Lynch, which also rates the stock as Neutral.