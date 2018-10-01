StanChart sinks after $1.5B figure said to emerge for potential Iran fine

Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) drops 4.5% after Bloomberg reports that the bank is bracing for a potential fine of about $1.5B from U.S. regulators for allowing its clients to violate Iran sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The preliminary figure comes from some communications between the bank and regulators; final talks to resolve the matter haven't started yet.

The alleged violations date from at least five years ago. As disclosed earlier this year, the authorities are investigating whether "conduct and control failures" allowed clients with Iranian interests to execute transactions through Standard Chartered Bank after 2007 and the "extent to which any such failures were shared" with U.S. authorities in 2012, according to a company filing.

