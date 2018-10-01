Vedanta to spend $4B to raise production in India block, chairman says

Vedanta (VEDL -0.6% ) plans to invest $4B to increase oil production from its flagship Barmer block in India's Rajasthan state to 450K bbl/day in 2021, with output rising next year to more than 300K bbl/day from 250K bbl/day currently, says Chairman Anil Agarwal.

VEDL today secured 41 of the 55 blocks offered by India's government under the new eased rules that offer the freedom to bidders to carve out areas for drilling.

In contrast to VEDL’s aggressive bidding for India's latest auction, key foreign players continue to shy away from participating, and Agarwal says India needs to ease policies further to attract foreign majors to exploration; the country bars exports of crude, which means producers are limited to whom they can sell their oil, often at a discount.