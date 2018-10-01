iShares declares monthly distributions

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) - $0.2516. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.17%.

iShares Barclays 20 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) - $0.2609. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.02%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) - $0.3891. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.72%.

iShares S&P National Municipal Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) - $0.2372. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.59%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) - $0.3520. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.13%.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) - $0.1369. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.59%.

Payable Oct 05; for shareholders of record Oct 02; ex-div Oct 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Sep 27.