CorMedix resumes Neutrolin-stoked upward march, shares ahead 25%

Micro cap CorMedix (CRMD +24.9% ) is up on more than triple normal volume as it resumes its momentum that began in late July when it announced the early termination of its Phase 3 clinical trial, LOCK-IT-100, evaluating the effect of Neutrolin (taurolidine) on preventing bloodstream infections in patients receiving peripherally inserted central catheters. The study was stopped for efficacy. The company is in the process of submitting the interim data to the FDA.

Shares have rallied almost five-fold since then.

On the working capital front, at the end of June, it had $4.7M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $11.4M in H1.