Confident stride seen with Urban Outfitters and VF Corp

Wells Fargo says Urban Outfitters (URBN -2.1% ) and VF Corp (VFC +0.2% ) were the two companies at its Consumer Conference and Beauty Forum that seemed the most bullish on their fundamental outlook.

WF on Urban: "Citing strength in the economy and the consumer, feeling more confident in their outlook than they have in many years, with a fashion shift that is alive and well."

WF on VF: "Riding the Vans momentum, with North Face moving into a cleaner selling situation and margin leverage becoming more visible."