Down day for pizza stocks

Wells Fargo doesn't see a big market share grab by Domino's Pizza (DPZ -2.4% ) this quarter due to the "struggles" of a large U.S. competitor. Analyst Jon Tower keeps a Market Perform rating on DPZ and price target of $255.

It sure sounds like the firm is talking about Papa John's International (PZZA -2.6% ), which has seen sales plummet over the last year. Papa John's is also in the news today for a different reason, with founder John Schnatter in court as the lawsuit he filed against the company progresses.