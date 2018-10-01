Instagram officially puts Mosseri in charge

As signaled previously, Adam Mosseri is taking over as head of Instagram after the departure of the company's co-founders from Facebook (FB -1.1% ).

Mosseri has been VP of Product at Instagram.

He joined Facebook's design team in 2008 and played a key role in the company's News Feed after working on the Mobile team.

Mosseri will recruit a new executive team, co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger say, including head of engineering, head of product and head of operations.

"Since we announced our departure, many people have asked us what we hope for the future of Instagram," the co-founders say in their statement. "To us, the most important thing is keeping our community — all of you — front and center in all that Instagram does. We believe that Adam will hold true to these values and that Instagram will continue to thrive."

