Now testing: Play Assassin's Creed in Google Chrome

Google (GOOG +0.4%)(GOOGL +0.3%) unveils Project Stream, a “technical test” for game streaming through the Chrome browser. The launch includes a partnership with Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY +7.5%). Select players will get free access to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the test period, which opens on October 5.
Key quote from Google’s announcement: “When streaming TV or movies, consumers are comfortable with a few seconds of buffering at the start, but streaming high-quality games requires latency measured in milliseconds, with no graphics degradation.”
You can sign up to be a Project Stream tester here.
