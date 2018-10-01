Now testing: Play Assassin's Creed in Google Chrome

Google (GOOG +0.4% )(GOOGL +0.3% ) unveils Project Stream, a “technical test” for game streaming through the Chrome browser. The launch includes a partnership with Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY +7.5% ). Select players will get free access to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the test period, which opens on October 5.

Key quote from Google’s announcement: “When streaming TV or movies, consumers are comfortable with a few seconds of buffering at the start, but streaming high-quality games requires latency measured in milliseconds, with no graphics degradation.”

You can sign up to be a Project Stream tester here.