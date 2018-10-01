Macau stocks hang tough following weak September

Nomura Instinet expects Macau gross gaming revenue growth of 5% to 10% in October as Golden Week holiday demand and a bounce back in traffic following the typhoon last month factors in.
The forecast for Macau looks a bit more impressive considering that it runs up against a strong +22% October GGR comparison from a year ago.
Price check: Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.5%) is bouncing slightly off the 52-week low etched out earlier and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +0.7%) is also in positive territory. Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.9%) and MGM Resorts (MGM -2.9%) are lower following the soft report on September Macau GGR. MGM is also lapping the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay.
Previously: Macau gaming revenue +3% during September (Oct. 1)
