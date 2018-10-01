Macau stocks hang tough following weak September

Nomura Instinet expects Macau gross gaming revenue growth of 5% to 10% in October as Golden Week holiday demand and a bounce back in traffic following the typhoon last month factors in.

The forecast for Macau looks a bit more impressive considering that it runs up against a strong +22% October GGR comparison from a year ago.

Price check: Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.5% ) is bouncing slightly off the 52-week low etched out earlier and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +0.7% ) is also in positive territory. Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.9% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM -2.9% ) are lower following the soft report on September Macau GGR. MGM is also lapping the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay.

