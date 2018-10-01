DaVita to pay $270M to settle charges of inflated of Medicare payments

DaVita (DVA +3.6% ) subsidiary DaVita Medical Holdings LLC has agreed to pay $270M to settle charges that it provided inaccurate information that caused Medicare Advantage (MA) Plans to receive inflated payments from Medicare.

MA plans pay a fixed risk-adjusted monthly amount for beneficiaries to account fo the higher costs of caring for people requiring greater care. DaVita operated a medical services organization (MSO) that contracted with MA organizations and received a share of Medicare payments.

DaVita voluntarily reported to the government certain practices by a California-based independent physician association that it acquired in 2012 that caused the group to submit incorrect diagnostic codes to CMS which inflated reimbursement payments. The DOJ says it agreed to a favorable settlement in light of DaVita's cooperation in the matter.