GM, Ford gain after U.S.-Canada deal

General Motors (GM +1.3% ) and Ford (F +1.6% ) both trade higher after the U.S. works out a trade deal with Canada after several months of negotiations. Ford had dipped to a six-year low on Friday, while General Motors was sitting just off its 52-week low.

While the agreement calls for a higher percentage of auto content to be made in the U.S. and elevated wage standards for imported content, the rolling back of tariffs will be beneficial for automakers.

The agreement isn't expected to be looked at by Congress for final approval until December.