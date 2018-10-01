Bloomberg: Enbridge looking at long term pipeline deals

Enbridge (ENB +2.4% ) plans to overhaul the way it awards space on its mainline pipeline system carrying Canadian oil to U.S. refiners, seeking to contract 90% of the capacity on the 2.85M bbl/day system by signing long-term deals with potential shippers in an open season early next year, Bloomberg reports.

The shift to take-or-pay agreements, to begin in January 2020 assuming ENB gets necessary approvals from Canadian regulators, would effectively displace the company’s current system of operating the mainline as a common carrier, where anyone can seek to ship crude on the line ENB wants to solve the problem of shippers gaming its nomination process by requesting space for more barrels than they actually have.

The process of having long-term shippers on a pipeline is commonplace among U.S. and other Canadian pipelines, but the system could sideline small users and favor larger companies such as Chicago-area refiners that take most Canadian oil.

The changes may help better allocate space at a time when Canada is severely lacking in pipeline capacity to the U.S., Bloomberg says, adding that ENB’s mainline system has been consistently oversubscribed this year.