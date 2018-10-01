Infinera takes issue with MKM report on dilution, customer loss

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is pushing back on an analyst's downgrade, taking issue with two parts of the note.

Shares pared losses slightly but are still down 16.6% on the day.

MKM Partners this morning cut the stock to Sell, from Neutral, and slashed its price target to $5.50 from $10.

Infinera says an analyst's report "erroneously suggested that Infinera would need to issue additional shares to close the Coriant transaction." The shares issued on close of the deal is fixed at 20,974,384, Infinera notes.

It also objected to MKM's conclusion that Infinera was likely to lose a major customer, CenturyLink, to rival Ciena (CIEN -5.1% ).

"Subsequent to the publication of this analyst report, Infinera confirmed with CenturyLink executive management that a final decision has not been made," Infinera says in its statement.

Infinera notes it's in its investor quiet period with the quarter having wrapped on Saturday; it expects to add additional details around expectations for the Coriant deal with its Q3 earnings call.