Down day for global airline sector

Airline stocks are reacting to the push higher in crude oil prices. The sector was also roughed up earlier in Europe after budget carrier Ryanair lowered its profit guidance for the year and is seeing Latin America carriers trade down on regulatory and FX concerns.

Notable decliners include Ryanair (RYAAY -16.6% ), Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) -2.1% , International Consolidated Airlines (OTCPK:ICAGY) -2.6% , LATAM Airlines (LTM -2.3% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -4.9% ), SkyWest (SKYW -4.5% ), Copa Holdings (CPA -3% ), Gol Linhas (GOL -1.6% ), Azul (AZUL -4.4% ), Mesa Air (MESA -4.4% ), American Airlines Group (AAL -3% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -2.6% ) and Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.6% ).