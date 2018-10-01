Nuclear operators say uranium tariffs could cost up to $800B/year

A 25% tariff on uranium imports sought by U.S. uranium miners would increase costs for nuclear power generators by $500M-$800M a year, a coalition of nuclear operators including subsidiaries of Exelon (EXC -0.8% ), NextEra Energy (NEE -0.3% ), Duke Energy (DUK -0.6% ) and Dominion Energy (D -0.4% ) say in filings to the U.S. Commerce Department.

“Additional financial pressure from import adjustments would have disastrous effects on the viability of many of the remaining reactors," the companies say.

The Commerce Department is considering a request by U.S. miners Energy Fuels (UUUU -1.2% ) and Ur-Energy (URG +1.2% ) for tariffs on grounds that uranium imports threaten national security.

Source: Bloomberg First Word