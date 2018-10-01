Freelance platform Upwork files for IPO

Freelancer marketplace Upwork (UPWK) files its S-1 for an IPO with currently undisclosed terms. The company wants to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “UPWK”.

The Upwork platform counts 375K freelance developers, writers, and more with close to 475K clients. The company, which arose from the merger of Elance and oDesk, operates in 180 countries.

Financials: In the year ending June 2018, Upwork made $228M in revenue on Gross Services Value of $1.56B. GSV is the total amount of overall service work purchased through the platform. The net loss in the six months ending in June was $7.1M.

Competitors: Online freelancing platforms Freelancer.com and Fiverr (also reportedly considering an IPO), sites frequently used for recruitment liked LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT) and GitHub (also MSFT), and payment services like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) that can help freelancers establish payment arrangements with clients, to name a few.