Boston Fed sees interest rates eventually moving to `mildly restrictive'

The Federal Reserve will "likely need to move interest rates gradually from a mildly accommodative stance to a mildly restrictive stance to best fulfill our mandate--stable prices and maximum sustainable growth," said Eric Rosengren, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in a speech at the National Association for Business Economics annual meeting in Boston.

Many economists see H2 real growth at about 3%, strong enough to tighten labor markets and push down the unemployment rate, which is currently at 3.9%, he said. Rosengren sees the most likely risk to the U.S. economy being a labor market that continues to tighten, increasing economic imbalances, including inflationary pressures.

"While inflation remains well contained to date, pushing the economy too hard risks inflationary concerns or financial-stability risks. Either of these outcomes might necessitate a more forceful monetary policy response," Rosengren said.

Among external risks are a strengthening U.S. dollar and its complications for some emerging markets, such as Argentina and Turkey, increasing oil prices and its affect on emerging markets, and a potential slowdown in China.

