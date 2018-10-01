KeyW +1.6% on initiation at Outperform

William Blair starts KeyW (NASDAQ:KEYW) at Outperform, according to StreetAccount.

In the past two months, KeyW won a $500M Defense Intelligence Agency contract, a $100M contract with a classified customer, and a $135M GSA purchase agreement.

KeyW shares are up 1.6% to $8.80. Shares are up 3.6% this month, down 1% in the quarter, and up 47.5% YTD.

