U.S. approves Serica, BP to work on partly Iranian-owned Rhum oil field

Serica Energy says it received notification from BP that the U.S. Treasury Department had given temporary approval to work on the Rhum oil and gas field in the U.K. North Sea owned in part by Iran, which is targeted by U.S. sanctions.

BP last year agreed to sell three fields including Rhum, half owned by a subsidiary of Iran’s national oil company, to Serica for $400M pending a final U.S. decision on whether U.S. companies can be involved in running Rhum.

Rhum was shut down for most of the first half of the decade due to western sanctions on Iran but resumed normal operations in 2016 following the nuclear deal between Iran and the world’s top powers.