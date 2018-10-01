IMF's Lagarde warns of a `less bright' economic outlook

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, is warning that risks to global economic growth are materializing and says that when the updated forecast that the IMF issues next week it will be "less bright" than that issued in July.

Trade barriers are starting to hurt not just trade, but also investment and manufacturing "as uncertainty continues to rise," she said. Though U.S. economic growth remains strong, "there are signs of slowing, especially in the euro area and, to some extent, in Japan."

Challenges are most prominent in a number of emerging market and low-income countries, she says. "To be clear, we are not seeing broader financial contagion—so far—but we also know that conditions can change rapidly."

Her suggestions are: