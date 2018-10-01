Robbins takes over leadership at Nickelodeon

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) has put Brian Robbins in charge of key brand Nickelodeon.

Robbins has been president of the Paramount Players division of Paramount Pictures, where he worked on finding properties and talent to be developed into co-branded feature films.

He'll be in charge of creative and business operations at Nick, including pushing it into next-generation platforms and feature films.

He'll still be involved in development, production and marketing of co-branded films with Paramount Players, including such titles as Dora the Explorer and Rugrats.