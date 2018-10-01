Marathon Petroleum closes Andeavor deal, creating largest U.S. refiner

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) says it has completed the acquisition of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV), forming the largest independent U.S. refiner by capacity; shareholders approved the deal last week.

MPC now controls 16 refineries in the U.S. with a combined throughput capacity of 3M bbl/day, and owns and operates more than 16K miles of pipeline and more than 11K retail gas stations.

MPC also issued the final results of offers to exchange senior notes issued by ANDV, in which MPC issued $3.375B in its senior notes.