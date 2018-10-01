MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.035.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.05820.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.028610.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0230.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.02050.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.020560.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.0290.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0390.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.041440.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0300.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.047310.
Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 17; ex-div Oct. 16.
