Nucor CEO says new North America trade deal good for U.S. steelmakers

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) CEO John Ferriola says the company applauds the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, citing how the steel industry benefited as the agreement was being renegotiated.

“We support increasing the rules of origin requirements for various products that will result in the use of more North American materials, including steel,” and supports the inclusion in the deal of “enforceable rules” to deter currency manipulation, Ferriola says.

“As we have stated since the renegotiation began, NAFTA benefited the steel industry overall by strengthening the North American steel and manufacturing supply chains," the CEO says.

The new agreement provides tighter rules for origin of auto production and offers a measure of protection for both Canada and Mexico, ensuring each country would not be affected by any tariffs on vehicles unless exports top 2.6M units/year.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

