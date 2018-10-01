Acxiom closes sale of most of business to IPG

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) has closed the $2.3B sale of its Marketing Solutions unit -- the bulk of the company -- to Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) as scheduled.

It now becomes LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP), changing its name to LiveRamp Holdings (focused on its smaller but faster-growing business) and treating the move as a sort of Software-as-a-Service IPO.

The two had reached the deal July 2, spurring a spike in ACXM shares.

Acxiom expects a few quarters of transition in which "legacy compensation plans and benefits programs will be terminated or modified to better reflect LiveRamp’s needs and competitive environment."

It also plans transitional service arrangements with Interpublic to ensure stability.

Ongoing leadership at LiveRamp includes CEO Scott Howe, CFO Warren Jenson, Chief Commercial Officer James Arra and Anneka Gupta, head of Products and Platforms.

Some $1.7B in net proceeds will go toward retiring all of its debt, launching a tender for common stock, increasing buybacks and funding growth.

It's holding its first analyst and investor day Oct. 29.

