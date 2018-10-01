Foundation Building Materials acquires Agan Drywall Supply and affiliates

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) announces the acquisition Agan Drywall Supply, Inc., Agan Drywall Supply Rapid City, Inc., and Agan Tri-State Drywall Supply, Inc., Agan is a leading independent distributor of drywall, steel framing, Sto coatings and EIFS, stucco, stone veneers, insulation and complementary products.

Foundation Building expects Agan’s performance to be consistent with prior years, contributing an estimated $5-$7M to net sales for the remainder of 2018. This transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the Company with financial benefits driven by increased scale and expected cost savings.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.