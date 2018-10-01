Stocks end mostly higher as new pact helps ease fears about global trade

Stocks closed mostly higher, boosted by Canada joining Mexico and the U.S. in a new trade agreement replacing NAFTA, but the S&P 500 pared some of its early gains, the Nasdaq lost steam as the day wore on and closed a tick lower, and the small-cap Russell 2000 tumbled 1.4%.

"The biggest risk factor [in the market] is a trade war and we've dialed that down a bit," says Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, who also cautions the market may have moved too high too fast.

Relief over the new trade deal helped lift shares of automobile makers and industrial conglomerates, including General Motors (+1.6%) and Boeing (+2.8%), which analysts have said look particularly vulnerable to a global trade conflict.

Energy enjoyed the highest gains among S&P sectors, jumping 1.5% to a two-month high as WTI crude oil (+3.2%) reached $75/bbl for the first time since November 2014 and Brent oil (+2.9%) surpassed $85/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 3.08%.