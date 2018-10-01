LendingClub settlement fines total $6M

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) will pay a total of $6M in penalties, according to an 8-K filing.

The total includes a $4M penalty from the SEC settlement and $2M as part of the Department of Justice settlement.

LendingClub Asset Management and two former execs are settling charges they improperly used fund money to benefit the parent company. The former president and CFO of LCA were also charged with improperly adjusting fund returns.

