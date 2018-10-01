LendingClub settlement fines total $6M (update)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) will pay a total of $6M in penalties, according to an 8-K filing.

The total includes a $4M penalty from the SEC settlement and $2M as part of the Department of Justice settlement.

LendingClub Asset Management and its former head are settling charges they improperly used fund money to benefit the parent company and with improperly adjusting fund returns.

The former CFO agreed to pay a $65K penalty for improper fund return adjustments.

