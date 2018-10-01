Tenneco closes Federal-Mogul deal; Icahn confirms 9.9% active stake

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) +2.4% after-hours after saying it completed its acquisition of Federal-Mogul from Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) and Icahn confirms a 9.9% active stake in TEN.

TEN says $800M was financed through a new senior credit facility that will replace its existing senior credit facilities and senior facilities of Federal-Mogul ; the new senior credit facility consists of a $1.7B term loan A, a $1.7B term loan B and a $1.5B revolving credit facility.

The closing precedes the planned separation of the combined businesses into an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company and a Powertrain Technology company, which is expected to be complete in late 2019.