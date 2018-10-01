Jefferies starts Zendesk at Buy

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) ticked up in some light postmarket action after Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy.

The company should crest 30% annual revenue growth and hit $1B in sales by 2020, analyst Samad Samana writes, thanks in part to changing go-to-market strategies as well as new products (including a "particularly impactful" launch of Zendesk Suite in Q2). (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm has a price target of $82, implying 18.5% upside.