United Tech OK to buy Rockwell Collins, must sell two aerospace businesses

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) has won U.S. approval to buy Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) with divestitures of two businesses critical to the safe operation of aircraft, the Department of Justice says.

The DoJ says UTX will divest COL's pneumatic ice protection systems business to an approved buyer and COL's trimmable horizontal stabilizer actuators business to Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY).

Pneumatic ice protection systems remove ice from the wing of an aircraft by means of an inflatable rubber de-icing boot, and THSAs ensure that an aircraft maintains altitude during flight by adjusting the angle of the horizontal tail surface.