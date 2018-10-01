Saudi Arabia denies shelving $200B solar project with SoftBank

Saudi Arabia is denying a report that it's put the brakes on a $200B plan with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) to build the world's biggest solar power project.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Saudis shelved the project. But the Saudi Public Investment Fund tells state news agency SPA that that is "incorrect."

The PIF “continues to work with the SoftBank Vision Fund and other institutions on a number of large-scale, multibillion-dollar solar projects which will be announced at the appropriate time,” it says.