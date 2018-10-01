NYT: EPA to propose major weakening of mercury emissions rules

The Trump administration has completed a detailed legal proposal to dramatically weaken a major environmental regulation covering mercury, a toxic chemical emitted from coal-burning power plants, the New York Times reports.

The proposal would not eliminate the mercury regulation entirely but is designed to put in place the legal justification for the Trump administration to weaken it and several other pollution rules, according to the report.

The move would be the latest and one of the most significant in the Trump administration’s steady rollback of Obama-era environmental regulations on polluting industries, particularly coal.

