Boris Johnson would delay Brexit by 6 months

As a Tory party conference begins in Birmingham, Boris Johnson has told senior members of the governing Conservative Party he would delay Brexit by at least six months if he became prime minister, according to The Sun.

The pause would be used to reset stalled Brexit negotiations, but risks angering Leave voters, as the U.K. would not exit the EU under his plan until the end of October 2019 at the earliest.

