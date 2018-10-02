Renewed interest in suing OPEC?

With oil prices hitting fresh four-year highs, long-dormant proposals to allow the U.S. to sue OPEC nations are getting a fresh look by Congress.

A U.S. Senate subcommittee on Wednesday will hear testimony on the so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, or NOPEC, which would allow OPEC members to be sued for collusion on setting prices.

Business groups and oil companies oppose the bill, citing the possibility of retaliation from other countries.

Crude futures +0.5% to $75.68/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI