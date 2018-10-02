Does the U.S. have a spending problem?

The U.S. federal debt increased by $1.27T in fiscal 2018 - which runs from October 1 through September 30 - according to data released by the Treasury.

The figure marks the eighth fiscal year in the last eleven in which the debt increased by at least one trillion dollars and was the sixth largest fiscal-year debt increase in U.S. history.

The national debt now totals $21.51T.

